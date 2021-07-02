Paula Baker Sells 2,832 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of Leslie’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.67 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in Leslie’s by 33.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

