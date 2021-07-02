PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 566 ($7.39), with a volume of 129,383 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £394.23 million and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,756.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

