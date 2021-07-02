PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) & Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Head-To-Head Comparison

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PBF Logistics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PBF Logistics and Genesis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics $360.26 million 2.54 $147.43 million $2.47 5.93 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.80 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.69

PBF Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PBF Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PBF Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PBF Logistics pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Logistics and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics 42.24% 97.04% 16.38% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PBF Logistics and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

PBF Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.12%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.54%. Given PBF Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Genesis Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee. It engages in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

