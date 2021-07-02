Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by Truist from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

