Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and traded as high as $43.57. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 28,616 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

