Pepe Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,677.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $27,677.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.