Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
