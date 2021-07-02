Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

