Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

PDRDY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

