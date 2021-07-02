Perpetua Resources (PPTA) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Perpetua Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Perpetua Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|730
|3278
|3486
|104
|2.39
Insider and Institutional Ownership
46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|-$220.63 million
|-7.91
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|$1.52 billion
|$190.36 million
|4.38
Perpetua Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|270.76%
|-296.33%
|-1.65%
Summary
Perpetua Resources competitors beat Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
