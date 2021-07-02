Perpetua Resources (PPTA) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Perpetua Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 730 3278 3486 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.68%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Perpetua Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -7.91 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.38

Perpetua Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 270.76% -296.33% -1.65%

Summary

Perpetua Resources competitors beat Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.