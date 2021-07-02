Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 4.3%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25. 9,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 498,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,712 shares of company stock worth $2,616,234. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Personalis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Personalis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

