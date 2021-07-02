Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $333.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $333.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,780.50 or 0.05250191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 893 coins. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

