Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.59.

PEY opened at C$8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and have sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

