P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.