P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
