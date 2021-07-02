Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

PHVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $554.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

