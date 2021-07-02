Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0107 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $893,136.15 and approximately $190.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,514.37 or 1.00043030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01041605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00393728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00395718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,355,462 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

