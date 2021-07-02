PIBBLE Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $21.55 million and $33,381.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00676684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,036.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

