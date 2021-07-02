Pillar Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Pillar has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $128,698.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

