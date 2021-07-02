PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 13,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
