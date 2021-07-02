PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 13,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.