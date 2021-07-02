Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 3.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $128.71. Approximately 55,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,599,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

