Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pine Cliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

PIFYF opened at $0.35 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

