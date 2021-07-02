Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 13,082 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $1,006,136.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

PINS opened at $79.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

