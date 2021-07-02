Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 173.6% in June

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 376,935 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 448.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200,475 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

