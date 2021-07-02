Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,021. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

