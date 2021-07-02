Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,021. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
