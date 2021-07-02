Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 198,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 70,632 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

