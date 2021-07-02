Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

