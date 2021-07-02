Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of RNST opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,833,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.