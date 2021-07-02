Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMTB. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.59 million, a P/E ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

