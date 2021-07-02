Piper Sandler Comments on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $876,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.