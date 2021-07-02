Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

