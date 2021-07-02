PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Umpqua by 11,267.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 162,813 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 21,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,937. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

