Plancorp LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 100,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216,614. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.