PlayFuel Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00684481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00080242 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

