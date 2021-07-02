Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

