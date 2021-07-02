PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of PNM Resources worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.