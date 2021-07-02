Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) vs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head-To-Head Survey

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and Fair Isaac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.18 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.56 Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 11.12 $236.41 million $8.55 58.52

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Points International. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Points International and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83

Points International presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $536.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72% Fair Isaac 20.90% 96.79% 17.22%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Points International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

