Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $869.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 869 ($11.35) and last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 166682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,368 ($30.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.