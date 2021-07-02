PolypuX Trading Up 11.1% This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $65,951.18 and approximately $5,088.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00128004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.02 or 0.99709717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

