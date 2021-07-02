POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in POSCO were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.