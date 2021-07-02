Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 2.9%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 1,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $564.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,849 over the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

