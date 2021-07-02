PotCoin Price Tops $0.0153 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $660.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,336.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.66 or 0.06274396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.01478813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00408903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00159205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.22 or 0.00618611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00429265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00358398 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,366,653 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

