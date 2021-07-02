Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 529.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

