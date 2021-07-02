Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $60.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,405 shares of company stock worth $49,491,444 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.