ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Up 60.5% in June

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

