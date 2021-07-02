ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $81.32 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.07.

