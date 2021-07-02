Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

