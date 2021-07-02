Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,731,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -277.64 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

