Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

