Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $1,057,634. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALU stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 478.83 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

