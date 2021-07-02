Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

